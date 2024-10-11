Trump gets dragged by Detroit's mayor after he trashes on the Motor City

Detroit, Michigan - The mayor of Detroit issued a scathing response after Donald Trump ragged on the Motor City during a recent campaign event. Could this major flub lose Trump the election?

Detroit's Mayor Mike Duggan (l.) issued a scathing response after presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) criticized the city during a recent campaign rally. © Collage: BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

On Thursday night, Trump held a rally at the Detroit Economic Club in an attempt to appeal to the city's auto workers.



At one point, he argued that the country would be destroyed if his rival Kamala Harris beat him in November.

"The whole country will be like – you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit," Trump told the crowd.

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president. You're gonna have a mess on your hands," he added, before pivoting to another topic.

The city's Democratic mayor Mike Duggan issued a response on Instagram, arguing that Trump's memory was "a little fuzzy."

"Since Donald Trump left office, the unemployment rate in Detroit is way down, the homicide rate is way down, and our population is growing for the first time since the 1950s," Duggan explained.

"In fact, the best thing that happened to Detroit was when Donald Trump left office and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came in and gave us real partners," he added.