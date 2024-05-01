Trump gets temporary reprieve from courthouse grind as he heads to Wisconsin

Waukesha, Wisconsin - After long days spent in a chilly New York courtroom, Donald Trump will finally – briefly – escape his hush money trial to hold two major campaign rallies on Wednesday.

Donald Trump will hold two rallies in Wisconsin on Wednesday as he takes a break from court proceedings in New York. © Curtis Means / POOL / AFP

The former Republican president, who is again running for the White House, will head to Wisconsin, one of the most hotly contested states in his expected rematch with Joe Biden in November.



After a rally in the city of Waukesha at 2:00 PM, he will hold another event four hours later on the airport tarmac in a small Michigan town.

Trump will use the events "to contrast the peace, prosperity, and security of his first term with Joe Biden's failed presidency," according to a statement from his campaign.

The 77-year-old will also use the short break to get a breath of fresh air, far from the Manhattan courtroom where he is accused of covering up payments to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

For two weeks now he has been sitting through long hours of witness testimony, visibly bored and angry at no-nonsense Judge Juan Merchan, who required him to be present and then imposed a gag order, which Trump has already violated.



Before and after the day's proceedings, the Republican has been addressing journalists outside, venting about his legal problems, the US economy, his wife's birthday, and the "freezing" temperature inside the courtroom.

And his once tight-knit team is showing cracks: only his son Eric has so far come to support Trump in person in court. During a break on Tuesday, Trump let out a deep sigh.