Trump goes after Seth Meyers and threatens NBC: "I'll definitely be finding out!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump went after Seth Meyers in yet another late night talk show-themed social media rant.

President Donald Trump (l.) attacked Seth Meyers on social media in his latest rant against a late night talk show host. © Collage: AFP/Mandel Ngan & AFP/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," Trump said in a Wednesday post on Truth Social.

"He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child," he wrote. "So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope's contract. I don't know, but I'll definitely be finding out!"

It's unclear what rumor Trump was referring, as Meyers' contract was already extended to 2028 by NBC in May.

"We're so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of 'Late Night,'" NBC Universal Entertainment Executive Vice President Katie Hockmeyer said at the time.

Trump regularly attacked talk show hosts that criticize or mock him, his administration, or his policies, and often launches into angry tirades on social media.

In July, CBS parent company Paramount settled a lawsuit in which Trump accused the network of misleadingly editing a 60 Minutes interview with then-vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

About two weeks later, CBS cancelled the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, triggering a wave of condemnation over speculation that the show had been discontinued to secure regulatory approval for the sale of Paramount to Skydance media.

Trump recently also attacked ABC and NBC, which he said should be "terminated."