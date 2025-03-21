Trump goes on angry tirade after leaked claims that Elon Musk would be briefed on war with China

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has brutally shot down rumors that he had planned to brief Elon Musk on top-secret government plans for how to respond to a war with China .

Donald Trump (l.) has denied plans to brief Elon Musk (r.) on top secret plans on how to handle a war with China. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

"The Fake News is at it again, this time the Failing New York Times," Trump said in a ranting post on Truth Social, in reference to an article by The New York Times (NYT) that claimed Musk will be involved with discussions about China.

The NYT claimed, based on anonymous leaks from US officials, that Trump set up a briefing for Musk at the Pentagon on Friday in which officials would reveal the military's plans on how to handle a potential war with China.

The report claimed that Musk would have viewed a 20-30 slide briefing on likely Chinese targets at the outbreak of war, and how the US plans to counter such an act of aggression.

"They said, incorrectly, that Elon Musk is going to the Pentagon tomorrow to be briefed on any potential 'war with China,'" Trump said.

"China will not even be mentioned or discussed. How disgraceful it is that the discredited media can make up such lies. Anyway, the story is completely untrue!"