Trump gushes over Prince William in meeting at Notre Dame re-opening ceremony

Paris, France - President-elect Donald Trump called Britain's Prince William a "good man" who is doing a "fantastic job" as he met the royal in Paris on Saturday.

Britain's Prince William met US President-elect Donald Trump on the sidelines of a ceremony for the re-opening of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. © Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP

Trump and the eldest son of King Charles III attended the re-opening of the Notre Dame cathedral, restored after being gutted by a fire in 2019.

The Prince of Wales was among some 40 heads of state and government in the French capital for the ceremony on Saturday.

The last time William met Trump was in 2019, when the then-US president was on a state visit to the UK.

"A good man, this one!" Trump told reporters, gesturing to William as they met in Paris at the residence of the UK ambassador to France after the ceremony. "He's doing a fantastic job," he added as William laughed.

The prince's last official trip to Paris was in 2017, when he visited with his wife, Princess Catherine, for a two-day trip in the aftermath of the Brexit result.

He was not accompanied this time by Kate, who has been gradually resuming public duties after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.