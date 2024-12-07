Is Trump overshadowing Notre Dame Cathedral's re-opening festivities?

Paris, France - Notre Dame Cathedral reopened its doors on Saturday after a long restoration following a devastating fire in 2019, but the hot topic of the day was Donald Trump .

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) pose with US President-elect Donald Trump (C) outside Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in central, Paris on Saturday. © Christophe PETIT TESSON / POOL / AFP

Trump sat in the front row as the guest of honor next to French President Emmanuel Macron, with invitees marveling at the freshly cleaned walls, new furniture, and state-of-the-art lighting installed as part of the cathedral's overhaul.

The archbishop of Paris re-opened Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday by symbolically knocking on the doors and entering the 12th-century landmark

Wearing new designer vestments and carrying a staff cut from one of the roof beams that survived the inferno, Laurent Ulrich joined hundreds of VIPs inside the Gothic masterpiece for a two-hour ceremony.

Outside, small crowds of Parisians and tourists braved wet weather and high winds to witness the renaissance of a beloved monument that came close to being totally destroyed by the inferno that toppled its roof and spire.

The reconstruction effort has cost around 700 million euros ($750 million) financed from donations with the re-opening achieved within a five-year deadline set by Macron despite predictions it could take decades.

Workers had to overcome problems with lead pollution, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the army general overseeing the project falling to his death while hiking in the Pyrenees last year.

Saturday's service will feature prayer, organ music, and hymns from the cathedral's choir.

A public concert planned in front of the cathedral featuring Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang and possibly singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams had to be pre-recorded on Friday night because of the stormy weather.