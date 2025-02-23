Trump hails conservative election win as "great day for Germany"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has congratulated conservative alliance candidate Friedrich Merz, who will soon become the new chancellor of Germany.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump praised incoming conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz for winning the election in Germany. © Collage: INA FASSBENDER & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

On Sunday, Trump shared an all-caps post to his Truth Social platform, describing Merz's victory as "a great day for Germany, and for the United States."

"Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years," Trump wrote.

Merz is chairman of the CDU/CSU, a Christian conservative alliance between the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) political parties in Germany.

Some of his proposed policies align with Trump's, such as halting immigration, detaining migrants awaiting deportation, and ending what he calls "social welfare tourism."

According to the AFP, the alliance won around 28.5% of the vote on Sunday, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) scored a surprisingly strong 20%.



Since January, the AfD has been receiving strong support from Trump's closest advisor, billionaire Elon Musk, who gave a huge endorsement to the party and even hosted an interview with leader Alice Weidel on X.