Trump has a big change of heart about DeSantis after private meeting

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump appears to be ready to bury the hatchet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after the two former bitter rivals held a private meeting over the weekend.

On Monday evening, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to praise DeSantis following what he described as "a great meeting."

"The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump shared. "Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC!"

"I greatly appreciate Ron's support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States," he added. "November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!"

Trump's remarks come after the two politicians met for a private meeting on Sunday, reportedly to discuss plans of DeSantis helping the former president fundraise for his re-election bid.

DeSantis ran a failed presidential bid in the GOP primaries, during which he was considered to be Trump's biggest rival for a time.

Throughout the race, the ex-president lobbed countless insults at DeSantis, coined several embarrassing nicknames, accused him of being a pedophile, and helped spread a rumor that he uses lifts in his shoes to appear taller.

Nonetheless, when DeSantis dropped out in January, he immediately endorsed Trump.