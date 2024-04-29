Trump and DeSantis hold private meeting to "bury the hatchet"

Miami, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently had a private meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as they reportedly are planning to team up ahead of the November elections.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (r.) met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the weekend to "bury the hatchet" and discuss fundraising plans. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn Beck / AFP

According to The Washington Post, DeSantis spent his Sunday morning playing golf at the Shell Bay Club before Trump joined him for breakfast.

The meeting was reportedly put together by Steven Witkoff, founder of the Witkoff Group investment firm and a mutual friend of both politicians.

A Trump campaign official described the meeting to NBC News as a chance for them to "bury the hatchet" and discuss fundraising plans.

Earlier this month, DeSantis teased his plans to fundraise for Trump, who is facing 88 criminal charges and a number of other legal battles that threaten his re-election efforts.

DeSantis ran a failed presidential campaign, dropping out of the GOP primaries in January.