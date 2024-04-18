Trump hush money trial completes jury selection: "We have our jury"

New York, New York - A panel of 12 jurors was sworn in on Thursday to sit in judgment of Donald Trump at the unprecedented criminal trial of a former US president.

Donald Trump's historic hush money trial has completed jury selection, with six alternates expected to be selected on Friday. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

"We have our jury," said Judge Juan Merchan after a day of intensive questioning of dozens of potential jurors by prosecutors and Trump's defense attorneys.



Merchan said he hoped to complete the selection of six alternate jurors on Friday and hold opening arguments in the blockbuster case on Monday.

Trump (77), who is seeking to recapture the White House in November, is accused of falsifying business records on the eve of his 2016 election victory to cover up a sexual encounter with a porn star.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Seven jurors had been selected as of Tuesday, but that number fell to five on Thursday following the release of the two jurors who had already been sworn in. One was excused because she had concerns her identity had been revealed, and the other following doubts about the accuracy of his answers during questioning.

Seven jurors were selected Thursday afternoon, along with one alternate. They looked somber as they raised their right hands and swore to hear the case in a "fair and impartial manner."

Trump, dressed in a dark suit and blue tie, watched silently from the defense table as the jurors took the oath.

To protect the anonymity of the New Yorkers randomly selected for jury service, Merchan asked reporters on Thursday to stop providing physical descriptions of potential jurors and not identify where they work.

A unanimous verdict will be required to convict Trump.