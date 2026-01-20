Trump labels Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar "agitators and insurrectionists" in latest Minnesota rant

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again took aim at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as he continued his vendetta against the Midwestern state.

President Donald Trump threatened to deport Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

"Just watched footage of the Church Raid in Minnesota by the agitators and insurrectionists," Trump raged in a Monday post on Truth Social, referring to a protests at a St. Paul church where an ICE agent serves as a pastor.

"These people are professionals! No person acts the way they act."

"They are highly trained to scream, rant, and rave, like lunatics, in a certain manner, just like they are doing," he continued. "They are troublemakers who should be thrown in jail, or thrown out of the Country."

Trump then once again turned his ire towards Walz, the former Democratic vice presidential candidate, and Omar, whom Trump repeatedly attacks over her Somali heritage.

"The first to go should be Walz, and Fake Sleazebag, Ilhan Omar, who is supposedly worth over $30 Million Dollars, even though she’s never had anything but a Government job," he raged. "Investigate these Corrupt Politicians, and do it now!"

The 79-year-old had previously threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar with jail and deportation in a racially charged rant that saw him refer to Somalia as "one of the absolutely worst countries in the world."

Trump's two targets have been leading Minnesota's resistance to his violent crackdown on immigrant communities, which has reached new heights after the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7.