Trump lawyer accused of misogyny as New York judge threatens more consequences

New York, New York - The judge overseeing Donald Trump 's New York civil fraud trial accused one of the ex-president's attorneys of misogyny, and threatened to issue another gag order.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing Donald Trump's fraud case in New York, accused one of the former president's attorneys of misogyny on Thursday. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago & SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Insider, as Trump's youngest son Eric gave his testimony to the courtroom on Thursday, attorney Chris Kise cracked a sarcastic joke aimed at Judge Arthur Engoron's law clerk.

"All joking aside, do not refer to my staff again," Engoron responded angrily. "She's a civil servant. She's doing what I ask her to do."

"I sometimes think there may be a bit of misogyny in you referring to my female principal law clerk," he added.

"If you keep referring to my principal law clerk, I will consider expanding the gag order to include you and your attorneys."

Kise argued back, telling Engoron he feels as though he is "fighting two adversaries" as his team has repeatedly accused the clerk of swaying the judge's opinion in the case.

"I'm not a misogynist," Kise added. "I have a 17-year-old daughter."

Engoron has already fined Trump twice for defying a gag order he placed on the former president for public attacks he made on social media about the same clerk.

