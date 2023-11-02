Eric Trump claims he knew nothing about financial statements before stumbling in testimony

New York, New York - Eric Trump took his brother's place on the witness stand Thursday at the family's Manhattan fraud trial - telling the court that he didn't know "anything" about his dad's financial statements before later saying he "absolutely" did.

Donald Trump's middle son, described in the New York attorney general's case on trial as overseeing "all aspects of management and operation" at the Trump Organization, denied ever being involved in statements used in business deals that falsely bloated his dad's net worth.



"As I said, I am unaware of the statements of financial condition," Eric testified shortly after taking the stand in Manhattan Supreme Court. "I didn't know anything about it until this case came into fruition."

But those statements were called into question when state lawyer Andrew Amer pulled up emails that he said showed former Trump Org. controller Jeff McConney "expressly" informed Eric of the statements a decade ago when valuing Seven Springs, Trump's Westchester estate, which Eric primarily oversaw and where he lived for a time with wife, Lara.

Eric didn't deny the validity of the correspondence.

"So you did know about your father's annual financial statements as of [August 2013]?” Amer asked, to which Eric replied, "It appears that way, yes."

"And he told you that he needed to value Seven Springs for that annual financial statement?”

"That's what it says, yes."

Pressed on his knowledge of the statements' existence about 45 minutes into his testimony, Eric lost his cool.