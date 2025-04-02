Trump marks "Liberation Day" with punishing tariffs on "countries throughout the world"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a raft of punishing tariffs targeting countries around the world including some of its closest trading partners, in a move that risks sparking a ruinous trade war.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden against a backdrop of US flags, Trump slapped the most stinging tariffs on China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day."

The dollar fell 1% against the euro and slipped against other major currencies as Trump was speaking.

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike," Trump said.

Trump reserved some of the heaviest blows for what he called the "nations that treat us badly," including 34% on goods from superpower rival China, 20% on key ally the European Union, and 24% on Japan.

But the 78-year-old Republican – who held up a chart with a list of levies – said that he was "very kind" and so was only imposing half the amount that those countries taxed US exports.

For the rest, Trump said he would impose a "baseline" tariff of 10%, including Britain.

An audience of cabinet members, as well as workers in hard hats from industries including steel, oil and gas, whooped and cheered as Trump said the tariffs would "make America wealthy again."

"This is Liberation Day," Trump said, adding that it would "forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed."

Sweeping auto tariffs of 25% that Trump announced last week are also due to take effect at 12:01 AM ET Thursday.