Trump melts down over Harris attack: "I'm a lot of things, but weird, I'm not"

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is being called "weird" by his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris , and the attack is really starting to get to him.

On Thursday, the former president called into The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, where he gave a bizarre rant, clearly bothered by the jab.

"Well, they're the weird ones, if you've ever seen her with the laugh and everything else – That's a weird deal going on there," Trump said.

"They're the weird ones. Nobody's ever called me weird. I'm a lot of things, but weird, I'm not. And I'm upfront.

And he's not either, I will tell you. [JD Vance] is not at all," he added. "They are."

He went on to list several "weird" issues he claims she supports, such as opening the southern border to allow prisoners and mental patients in, and "letting men pretend to be women and win championships."