Trump names rightwing media critic as ambassador to South Africa

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday named a right-wing media critic as the US ambassador to South Africa, at a time when Washington's relations with the country are in free fall.

If confirmed in the role by the US Senate, Brent Bozell would be stepping into the job just after the Trump administration threw out South Africa's own envoy to the US following perceived criticism of the president.

"I am pleased to announce that Brent Bozell will be our next United States Ambassador to South Africa," Trump posted on his social media platform.

"Brent is the Founder of the Media Research Center, which has exposed Fake News hypocrites for many years," he added, saying Bozell "brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a Nation that desperately needs it."

The Media Research Center is a non-profit that says it works to "expose and counter the leftist bias of the national news media."

The New York Times reported that Bozell's son was one of almost 1,600 people convicted and sentenced for their role in the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by Trump supporters, and who was pardoned by the president when he took office this year.