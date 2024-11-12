Trump nominates former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as US ambassador to Israel

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump recently announced that he has added former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to his administration .

Donald Trump (r.) recently appointed former Governor Mike Huckabee to be US ambassador to Israel as he prepares to take back the White House. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform, announcing that Huckabee will be the next US ambassador to Israel.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years," Trump wrote. "He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him.

"Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!" he added.

The subject of Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza and how the candidates would address it was a major focus in the 2024 presidential race.

Trump has made it clear that he is very much pro-Israel and has suggested the country should "finish the job" in Gaza.

Huckabee – a staunch evangelical Christian who served as governor from 1996-2007 – has made himself a vocal ally to Israel's effort.

During a recent interview with NewsNation, he argued that there was "no valid reason to have a ceasefire" and that the only solution was to "eradicate" Hamas.