Trump backs Israel's assault on Gaza on Super Tuesday

Palm Beach, Florida - Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump expressed his support for Israel's war on Gaza Tuesday, in his most explicit comments yet on the conflict, as international pressure grows on the United States to rein in its ally.

"Yes," Trump responded, when asked during an interview on Fox News if he was "in Israel's camp."

The interviewer then asked if the former president was "on board" with the way Israel was executing its assault on Gaza.

"You've got to finish the problem," Trump responded.

President Joe Biden, whom Trump is set to challenge for the White House in November, has come under increasing fire both internationally and from his own Democratic base over his backing for Israel as the death toll in Gaza soars and the specter of famine looms.

The current wave of Israeli attacks began after an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in about 1,160 deaths, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip have killed 30,534 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

The October 7 attack came amid decades of Israeli occupation and apartheid.