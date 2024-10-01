Trump pre-emptively slams vice presidential debate: "So rigged!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently admitted that he doesn't expect a big night for his running mate, JD Vance , during the upcoming vice presidential debate because everything is "so rigged" against them.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump sowed doubt about the upcoming vice presidential debate, arguing that everything is "rigged" against him and JD Vance. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

On Monday, the former president sat down for an interview with Kellyanne Conway, his former White House adviser, who pressed him on why he continues to reject Kamala Harris' debate rematch challenges.

"I would love to have two or three more debates, but they're so rigged and so stacked," Trump argued.

"You'll see it tomorrow with [Vance]," he said of his running mate. "It will be stacked."

Since Trump's debate with Harris last month, he has repeatedly argued that he doesn't need to debate her again because "she lost."

With Vance scheduled to debate Harris' running mate Tim Walz on Tuesday night, the event will be pivotal for both campaigns, as it may be the last presidential event before the election in November.

CBS News, the network hosting the event, recently announced that moderators will not be fact-checking the event after Trump complained about being called out several times for sharing misinformation during the last debate.