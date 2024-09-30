Vance vs. Walz debate: CBS makes eyebrow-raising rule change

New York, New York - As CBS News prepares to host the upcoming vice presidential debate between candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance , the network made a last-minute decision about the rules.

CBS News recently announced that their moderators for the vice presidential debate between Tim Walz (r.) and JD Vance will not be fact-checking the candidates. © Collage: JEFF SWENSEN & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The VP candidates will hit the stage on Tuesday in their first debate, and things could take a very interesting turn.

The network announced that it will be up to the candidates to fact-check each other, according to AP News, as the two moderators - Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan - will not be doing so.

CBS did note that their misinformation unit will be doing real-time fact-checking that can be viewed on their live blog and social media.

The decision comes after moderators with ABC News were forced to call out Donald Trump several times during his explosive presidential debate with Kamala Harris earlier this month, as he repeatedly made unfounded claims and false statements.

The most infamous moment came when Trump declared that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are "eating the dogs" - an unfounded conspiracy theory he and Republican running mate Vance have been aggressively pushing in recent weeks.

Trump and his MAGA allies have since complained about the fact-checking, arguing that Harris was never challenged, and that ABC should be shut down because of it.