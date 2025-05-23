Kristi Noem gets ripped on social media for tastelessly taunting deported migrants
Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has been receiving tons of backlash on social media after she shared a tasteless jab at a group of recently deported migrants.
On Thursday evening, Noem shared an X post that included a screenshot of a court notice that dismissed a lawsuit against her department regarding a group of 10 detained immigrants who feared the possibility of being sent to Guantánamo Bay without due process.
Though her department didn't win the case, as seven had been deported, "rendering their claims moot," and the other three "no longer wished to continue litigating this case," Noem gloated anyway.
"Suck it," the MAGA politician stated in her post.
While a few X users found Noem's jab funny and praised her for "triggering snowflakes," the post was overwhelmed with users criticizing it as childish, embarrassing, and unprofessional.
"You're 53 years old, please take this down," one user shared, while another wrote, "I don't expect anything less from someone who shoots puppies."
Other users also noted it as another example of how unqualified she is for her role, along with her recent flub of being unable to define habeas corpus, a very basic concept related to her department, during a recent senate hearing.
The dark reality of Kristi Noem and Donald Trump's immigration agenda
The dismissed lawsuit is just one of many brought against DHS and President Donald Trump's administration, as they have waged an aggressive immigration agenda that has resulted in thousands of individuals being deported without being given their constitutional right to due process, something that the administration has floated doing away with entirely.
The lead plaintiff in the dismissed case, Maiker Espinoza Escalona, was sent to a detention center after DHS claimed he was involved in the Tren De Aragua criminal gang. The department has failed to produce any evidence to support the claim, and Escalona's family have denied it.
To make matters worse, Escalona's wife was deported back to Venezuela without their young child, although they have since been reunited.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP