Kristi Noem gets ripped on social media for tastelessly taunting deported migrants

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has been receiving tons of backlash on social media after she shared a tasteless jab at a group of recently deported migrants .

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been facing criticism after sharing a social media post needlessly taunting recently deported migrants. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday evening, Noem shared an X post that included a screenshot of a court notice that dismissed a lawsuit against her department regarding a group of 10 detained immigrants who feared the possibility of being sent to Guantánamo Bay without due process.

Though her department didn't win the case, as seven had been deported, "rendering their claims moot," and the other three "no longer wished to continue litigating this case," Noem gloated anyway.

"Suck it," the MAGA politician stated in her post.

While a few X users found Noem's jab funny and praised her for "triggering snowflakes," the post was overwhelmed with users criticizing it as childish, embarrassing, and unprofessional.

"You're 53 years old, please take this down," one user shared, while another wrote, "I don't expect anything less from someone who shoots puppies."

Other users also noted it as another example of how unqualified she is for her role, along with her recent flub of being unable to define habeas corpus, a very basic concept related to her department, during a recent senate hearing.