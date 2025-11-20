Trump rages at ABC for not firing Jimmy Kimmel: "Get the bum off the air!!!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently took to social media to criticize ABC for continuing to air late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) demanded ABC take comedian Jimmy Kimmel off the air, but this time for good. © Collage: AFP PHOTO / ABC/ DISNEY / RANDY HOLMES & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Late Wednesday night, the president shared a post on his Truth Social platform calling for the network to get rid of the comedian once and for all.

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?" Trump wrote.

"Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"

Trump's comments come as he makes an aggressive effort in his second term to target news outlets and media figures that are critical of him.

Back in September, ABC and Disney decided to pull Kimmel's late-night show off the air after the comedian made comments regarding the assassination of right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk.

The decision followed warnings from Brendan Carr, the chair of Trump's Federal Communications Commission, who threatened to rescind ABC's broadcasting license if action wasn't taken against Kimmel.

The suspension was met with massive outrage and protests from viewers, which forced Disney to reconsider and ultimately reinstate Kimmel's show.