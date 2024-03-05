Donald Trump compares migrants to Hannibal Lecter: "We don't want 'em"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump recently took his anti-immigration rhetoric to a new extreme this week when he compared migrants to one of the most terrifying villains in horror movie history.

In a recent interview, former President Donald Trump (r.) compared migrants who enter the US unlawfully to Hannibal Lecter of The Silence of the Lambs. © Collage: IMAGO / United Archives & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Monday, Trump drew the bizarre comparison during an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network.

"They're rough people, in many cases from jails, prisons, from mental institutions, insane asylums," he said. "You know, insane asylums, that's Silence of the Lambs stuff.

"Hannibal Lecter, anybody know Hannibal Lecter?" he added. "We don't want 'em in this country."

In the 1991 film Silence of the Lambs, Lecter, played by Anthony Hopkins, is a highly intelligent, sadistic serial killer and cannibal.

While he has made cruel comments in the past about migrants coming from jails and asylums, comparing them to cannibals is a first.

The former president also went on to repeat his unfounded claims that foreign languages and migrant children are ruining the US educational system.

"We don't even have teachers of some of these languages... We have languages that are, like, from, from the planet Mars?" Trump continued. "Nobody, nobody knows how to, you know, speak it.

"We have children that are no longer going to school. They're throwing them out of the park. There's no more Little Leagues, there's no more sports, there's no more life in New York and so many of these cities."