Trump rejects talk of Israel-Iran ceasefire after issuing unhinged "evacuation" order for Tehran
Washington DC - Donald Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran, not a ceasefire, as the US president continues to stoke the explosive war engulfing the Middle East
Despite mounting calls to de-escalate, neither side has backed off from the missile blitz that began Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented aggression against Iran.
A new wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran – including a dramatic hit on state TV headquarters that killed three people – prompted both sides to activate missile defense systems overnight.
A cyberattack on Tuesday crippled Sepah Bank, one of Iran's main state-owned banks, the Fars news agency reported.
Meanwhile, Trump issued an unhinged order for Tehran – a city of nearly 10 million people – to "immediately evacuate" amid relentless Israeli bombardments.
He followed that up Tuesday by saying he wanted a "complete give-up" by Iran in return for peace.
"I'm not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire," he told reporters on the plane home after cutting short his attendance at a Group of Seven summit in Canada.
Trump again warned Iran against targeting US troops and assets in the Middle East, saying "we'll come down so hard, it'd be gloves off."
Iran vows to continue response
Trump has repeatedly declined to say if the US would participate directly in Israel's war, though he has already conceded that the assaults on Tehran are being conducted with "equipment" provided by Washington.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the United States was deploying "additional capabilities" to the Middle East.
Iran has said it holds the US responsible for Israel's aggression and vowed to continue reprisals.
State television said the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency was among the Guards' targets overnight Monday.
"It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Monday.
As of Sunday, Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. An updated toll has not been issued since then.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS