Trump rejects talk of Israel-Iran ceasefire after issuing unhinged "evacuation" order for Tehran

Washington DC - Donald Trump said he wants a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran, not a ceasefire, as the US president continues to stoke the explosive war engulfing the Middle East

Despite mounting calls to de-escalate, neither side has backed off from the missile blitz that began Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented aggression against Iran.

A new wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran – including a dramatic hit on state TV headquarters that killed three people – prompted both sides to activate missile defense systems overnight.

A cyberattack on Tuesday crippled Sepah Bank, one of Iran's main state-owned banks, the Fars news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Trump issued an unhinged order for Tehran – a city of nearly 10 million people – to "immediately evacuate" amid relentless Israeli bombardments.

He followed that up Tuesday by saying he wanted a "complete give-up" by Iran in return for peace.

"I'm not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking at better than a ceasefire," he told reporters on the plane home after cutting short his attendance at a Group of Seven summit in Canada.

Trump again warned Iran against targeting US troops and assets in the Middle East, saying "we'll come down so hard, it'd be gloves off."