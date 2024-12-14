Trump reportedly holds behind-the-scenes talks in push to secure "day one" ceasefire in Ukraine war

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his administration have been making moves to help secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict ahead of his upcoming presidential term.

Donald Trump and his team have been reportedly meeting with officials with the White House and in Ukraine in hopes of ending the conflict with Russia. © Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

According to NBC News, Trump's national security team have been having discussions with outgoing President Joe Biden's White House and officials in Ukraine.

One source claimed "Trump is really serious about wanting to get to a ceasefire on day one," while another said he "understands that the Ukrainians are not the obstacle to peace."

Last week, Keith Kellogg – Trump's pick for US envoy to Ukraine who presented a peace proposal earlier this year – and Vice President-elect JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak.

Florida Congressman Mike Walz, whom Trump nominated to be national security adviser, has also had several conversations with Jake Sullivan, the man he will be replacing in January, to share information related to the war.

Throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, the president-elect expressed mixed views on the conflict. Vowing to end the fighting in 24 hours, he repeatedly criticized Zelensky, bragged about his good relationship with Putin, and said he would encourage Russia to invade NATO countries that didn't meet defense spending obligations.

Trump has not said whether he has spoken with Russia about a deal, but he has recently met with Zelensky several times.