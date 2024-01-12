Trump reportedly "rehearsed" his NY fraud trial rant for weeks

New York, New York - Donald Trump recently defied the judge in his civil fraud trial by delivering a rant as his closing argument, which he had been reportedly "rehearsing" for some time.

Sources are claiming that Donald Trump spent weeks "rehearsing" a rant he recently gave during the closing arguments of his New York fraud trial. © John LAMPARSKI / AFP

On Wednesday, Trump took the stand and lamented how he was "an innocent man" who was owed "damages" for being wrongly prosecuted.

The former president also took shots at New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has led the case against him, and Judge Arthur Engoron, who has been overseeing it.

Sources recently told Rolling Stone that Trump "had been rehearsing what he thought would be a blistering, dramatic conclusion to the case that will determine the fate of his business empire."



They claimed that Trump had been sharing his plan with allies in recent weeks and would sometimes preview subjects he planned to tackle, which allegedly included insulting the judge's staff and arguing that AG James is "racist" as well as soft on crime.

More alleged topics included Trump's view that the 2020 election was "rigged" plus boasts about his business acumen and success.

Engoron, who reluctantly allowed Trump to speak under the condition that he stick to the facts, cut the former president's rant short after it soon became apparent that he wouldn't comply – effectively ruining the former president's plan for a big, theatrical ending to the trial.