Donald Trump defies judge and goes off the rails during NY fraud trial finale

New York, New York - As promised, Donald Trump made an appearance in court on Thursday for closing arguments in his company's civil fraud trial, and he made sure to end things with a bang.

Donald Trump appeared in court to give his closing arguments during the finale of his civil fraud trial, despite being barred by Judge Arthur Engoron (l.) from doing so. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The hearing began around 10 AM, with Trump's attorneys taking the floor to make arguments in defense of their client while urging Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case, to deliver an impartial ruling.

Trump Attorney Chris Kise spoke first, delivering a two-hour argument that, upon completion, Judge Engoron joked was "quite the feat of endurance."



Kise took aim at NY Attorney General Letitia James, the prosecutor leading the case, who he accused of trying to bring "a corporate death penalty" against his client.

He argued that the prosecution is "trying to get you to buy into their theory to allow them to weaponize" the law, and warned the judge, "Don’t do it."

During their time, Trump Attorney Alina Habba also took shots at James, arguing Engoron is "being dragged through a political agenda."

All of Trump's team continuously praised the former president as a real estate "expert," and cautioned that destroying his business ventures in New York would affect the entire industry.

But the big moment came when Trump took the stand to deliver his own remarks, defying an earlier decision from Engoron that he would not be able to do so because he failed to agree to certain conditions.