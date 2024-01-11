Donald Trump defies judge and goes off the rails during NY fraud trial finale
New York, New York - As promised, Donald Trump made an appearance in court on Thursday for closing arguments in his company's civil fraud trial, and he made sure to end things with a bang.
The hearing began around 10 AM, with Trump's attorneys taking the floor to make arguments in defense of their client while urging Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case, to deliver an impartial ruling.
Trump Attorney Chris Kise spoke first, delivering a two-hour argument that, upon completion, Judge Engoron joked was "quite the feat of endurance."
Kise took aim at NY Attorney General Letitia James, the prosecutor leading the case, who he accused of trying to bring "a corporate death penalty" against his client.
He argued that the prosecution is "trying to get you to buy into their theory to allow them to weaponize" the law, and warned the judge, "Don’t do it."
During their time, Trump Attorney Alina Habba also took shots at James, arguing Engoron is "being dragged through a political agenda."
All of Trump's team continuously praised the former president as a real estate "expert," and cautioned that destroying his business ventures in New York would affect the entire industry.
But the big moment came when Trump took the stand to deliver his own remarks, defying an earlier decision from Engoron that he would not be able to do so because he failed to agree to certain conditions.
Donald Trump turns the trial's finale into a MAGA rally
As Trump took the stand at Kise's request, Engoron asked once again if Trump will agree to stick to the facts of the case, and not meander on irrelevant matters.
Trump responded, "Well I think, your honor, that I think this case goes outside just the facts."
He then went into a long monologue, similarly to the way he delivers speeches at his rallies, where he argued the case and prosecutors are politically motivated, there were no witnesses to support the fraud allegations, and the suit was part of an effort to keep him from being re-elected to the White House in 2024.
"We have a situation where I'm an innocent man, I've been persecuted by somebody running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds," he said, referring to James.
"What's happened here, sir, is a fraud on me," Trump added, going on to argue he believes James and her team owe him damages for bringing the "witch hunt" suit against him.
At one point, Trump snapped at the judge, stating, "You can't listen for more than one minute." It prompted Engoron to cut his statement short, and order Kise to "control your client."
Following Trump's remarks, the trial adjourned for a lunch break and will return at 2:15 PM. It's unclear if Trump will also return to the courtroom.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP