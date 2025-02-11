Trump responds to suggestions of JD Vance as successor for 2028 presidential election

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has explicitly rejected suggestions that JD Vance would be his natural successor, casting doubt over the vice president's prospects for the 2028 election.

Trump doesn't necessarily think of his Vice President as natural successor to the MAGA throne. © AFP/Roberto Schmidt

In an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night, Trump reiterated was largely complimentary of Vance – with one glaring exception.

Towards the end of the interview, Baier asked whether Trump viewed him "as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028."

"No," was the president's brutally honest response, before he quickly added: "But he's very capable. I mean, I don't think that, you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he's doing a fantastic job. It's too early. We're just starting."

"I will say... A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening, almost three weeks, in the history of the presidency."