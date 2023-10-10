Trump rips Will Hurd for dropping out of 2024 race to endorse "birdbrain" Nikki Haley
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reacted on social media after Will Hurd dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed candidate Nikki Haley.
Late Monday night, Trump shared a brief rant to his Truth Social platform, criticizing every aspect of Hurd's short-lived campaign.
"It's about time!" Trump exclaimed. "Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great State of Texas, who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO Personality!), and couldn't win, has just now decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise, drew 'flies!'"
Hurd had announced earlier that evening on social media that he would be suspending his campaign, and urged Republicans to "unite around an alternative candidate to Trump."
He also shared that he believes Haley is the right person for the job, arguing that she "has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy."
Trump went on in his post to describe Hurd as "a nasty and jealous guy, who truly doesn't have what it takes," adding that Hurd "went out with a bang – He endorsed Birdbrain!"
Nikki Haley is becoming a threat to Donald Trump
Though Donald Trump continues to be the front-runner in the race by a large margin, despite the fact that he is currently facing 91 criminal charges, Haley has seen big bumps in the polls following her strong performances at the first two GOP debate events, both of which Trump did not attend.
While Trump used to regularly criticize and make up nicknames for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has trailed him in second place, he has notably made Haley, who served as UN ambassador during his administration, the subject of his most recent attacks. The former president recently began using "birdbrain" to describe Haley, a clear indication that he is beginning to see her as a growing threat to his re-election efforts.
Haley hasn't bothered to respond to Trump, but showed gratitude to Hurd in a social media post, writing, "Thank you, Will Hurd for your support and confidence. We have a country to save!"
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, ALMOND NGAN & Sergio FLORES / AFP