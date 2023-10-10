Trump rips Will Hurd for dropping out of 2024 race to endorse "birdbrain" Nikki Haley

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reacted on social media after Will Hurd dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed candidate Nikki Haley .

After 2024 presidential candidate Will Hurd dropped out of the race and endorsed Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump shared a scathing reaction. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, ALMOND NGAN & Sergio FLORES / AFP

Late Monday night, Trump shared a brief rant to his Truth Social platform, criticizing every aspect of Hurd's short-lived campaign.

"It's about time!" Trump exclaimed. "Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great State of Texas, who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO Personality!), and couldn't win, has just now decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise, drew 'flies!'"

Hurd had announced earlier that evening on social media that he would be suspending his campaign, and urged Republicans to "unite around an alternative candidate to Trump."

He also shared that he believes Haley is the right person for the job, arguing that she "has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy."

Trump went on in his post to describe Hurd as "a nasty and jealous guy, who truly doesn't have what it takes," adding that Hurd "went out with a bang – He endorsed Birdbrain!"