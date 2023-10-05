Nikki Haley takes second place from Ron DeSantis in two new GOP primary polls

Concord, New Hampshire - As the Republican primaries heat up, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now being challenged for his second place spot by former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley .

New polls from two major Republican voting states are now showing Haley surpassing DeSantis by significant margins.

The first, a Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll, has Haley at 19% and DeSantis barely hanging on to double digits at 10% in New Hampshire.

The second poll from Winthrop University has Haley at 17% and DeSantis trailing at 12% in Haley's home state of South Carolina.

Unfortunately for both candidates, former President Donald Trump remains the front-runner by a huge margin, polling at around 50% in both.

When DeSantis launched his campaign back in May, he was seen by many as the best rival to beat Trump and started with a healthy second-place lead over the competition. He has so far failed to close the gap, while candidates such as Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have had notable surges.

Haley received big polling bumps after the first and second GOP debates, both of which saw her put on performances that clearly resonated with viewers.