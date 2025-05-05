Trump says DC will host 2027 NFL Draft as his fixation with the league continues

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington will host the NFL 's 2027 Draft, in the latest sign of warming relations between the league and the US leader after decades of animosity.

US President Donald Trump joined by (L-R) White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council Executive Director Scott Turner, Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, announces that Washington, DC, will host the 2027 NFL Draft, during an event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump, who made history in February by becoming the first sitting US President to attend the Super Bowl, confirmed the plans in the Oval Office alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris.

"I'm pleased to reveal that the 2027 NFL Draft will be held right here, in our nation's capital, Washington DC, on the National Mall," Trump said.

"I don't think there's ever been anything like that. It's going to be beautiful. It's going to be something that nobody else will ever duplicate."

The NFL draft is held over three days each year and sees the league's 32 teams take turns choosing the best players from US collegiate gridiron.

The draft is the biggest event of the NFL's off-season. Some 600,000 fans attended the three days of last month's NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"We're honored to be here in the Oval Office and to have you announce the 2027 NFL Draft is a special treat," NFL chief Goodell said at Monday's event.

Monday's announcement was in stark contrast to the acrimony that has characterized Trump's troubled relationship with the NFL over the years.