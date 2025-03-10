Trump reveals latest development in TikTok sale saga

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the US was in talks with four groups interested in acquiring TikTok ahead of an impending deadline on April 5.

Trump has said that there are four groups in talks with the US Government to purchase TikTok. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

While taking questions from reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump suggested that the US is getting close to a deal which would see TikTok divested from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

"It could be," Trump said in response to a question on whether he was close to making a deal on TikTok.

"We're dealing with four different groups," he revealed to reporters. "And a lot of people want it, and it's up to me... All four are good."

Trump did not name any of the potential buyers of TikTok, instead moving on to answer a question on the rumored feud between far-right billionaire Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Under laws passed by the Biden Administration, TikTok must divest from ByteDance or face a ban in the US. Originally, that ban was set for January 19, but Trump extended it by 75 days to April 5.

TikTok was saved by Trump after going offline on January 19, after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the ban.

ByteDance is yet to make any suggestion that it would be willing to sell the US subsidiary of TikTok whether a deal is struck by the Trump administration or not.

It is unknown who is likely to purchase TikTok if ByteDance allows it to be sold, but Elon Musk is rumored to be high on the list. Other potential contenders include YouTuber MrBeast and Reddit Founder Alexis Ohanian.