The best reactions to Zohran Mamdani's stunning mayoral win

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani is poised to become the next leader of the nation's largest city! Here's what supporters and opponents are saying about Tuesday's stunning election result.

Zohran Mamdani gestures to the crowd after winning the 2025 New York City mayoral race, at an election night rally in Brooklyn on November 4, 2025. © REUTERS

Mamdani won the general election to become the next mayor of New York City. The Democratic nominee ran on a platform calling for greater affordability, increased protections for immigrants, and recognition of Palestinian human rights.

The 34-year-old's victory sparked mass celebrations among New Yorkers and supporters around the country – and butthurt responses from opponents.

Donald Trump took to social media to insult Jewish voters casting their ballots for Mamdani, whom he has called a "communist" and a "radical left lunatic." He previously threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City should Mamdani win.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" the president posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The Republican later blamed the ongoing government shutdown for his party's sweeping election losses, writing, "'TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters."

Israel's Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli took to X to express his dismay.

"The city that once stood as a symbol of global freedom has handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter," Chikli posted.

He went on to say that Mamdani's views were "not far from those of the jihadist fanatics who, 25 years ago, murdered 3,000 of its people," referring to the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The remarks were yet another example of the Islamophobic hate that Mamdani – the city's first Muslim mayor-elect – has faced since launching his campaign.