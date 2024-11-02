Trump says RFK Jr. will "take care" of women's and children's health in his administration

Dearborn, Michigan - Donald Trump said Friday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play a "big role" in his administration if the Republican were to win next week's election.

Donald Trump (r.) promised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have a "big role" to play in his administration's health policies if he wins the election. © Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Speaking to reporters outside an upscale halal restaurant in Dearborn, Michigan, Trump exuded confidence in RFK Jr. – who has spent two decades fueling medical and vaccine disinformation – claiming he had the perfect credentials for a high-level job.

"He's going to have a big role in health care," Trump declared, adding: "He knows about it better than anybody."

Trump noted that Kennedy has "got some views that I happen to agree with very strongly and I have for a long time," but he dodged questions on whether he specifically endorsed Kennedy's vaccine rhetoric.

Kennedy, a 70-year-old former Democrat, ran as an independent earlier in this election cycle before dropping his campaign in August to support Trump. He is widely rumored to be a contender for a cabinet position, with speculation centering on the role of secretary of health and human services.

"For 19 years, I pray every morning, without a single exception, that God would put me in a position to end this chronic disease epidemic," Kennedy said Friday at a rally alongside Trump in Michigan.