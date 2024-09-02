Trump says that he had "every right" to interfere with the 2020 election

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is now arguing that he had "every right" to meddle in the 2020 elections, an alleged transgression which he currently faces criminal charges for.

On Sunday, Fox News aired the second half of a recent interview in which Trump was asked about Special Counsel Jack Smith's ongoing election interference case against him.

In this case, the former president faces four federal charges for allegedly attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election results after losing to Joe Biden.

Trump seemed to find the silver lining in his legal woes, as he argued it was "good news" for his campaign, because "my poll numbers go up."

"Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election, where you have every right to do it, you get indicted, and your poll numbers go up," Trump explained.

"When people get indicted, your pull numbers go down."

Trump's remarks come as he is facing a number of legal battles and criminal charges while he fights for re-election. Similar to Smith's case, he also faces charges of election interference in the state of Georgia.

In every one of his legal issues, Trump has insisted he is innocent and that his political rivals have "weaponized" the justice system to interfere with his campaign.