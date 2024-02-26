Trump scores surprising endorsement from important Senate Republican

Washington DC - Donald Trump and his re-election campaign scored a win after South Dakota Senator John Thune endorsed him for the Republican Party's nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

According to CNN, Thune confirmed his endorsement after it was reported he called Trump on Saturday to congratulate him on winning the South Carolina primary contest, and shared that he will soon publicly announce his support.

The endorsement is seen as a big win for Trump, as Thune is seen as a potential successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump has been the front-runner throughout the race, as he has long maintained a powerful hold on the Republican Party's base, forcing his fellow politicians to also stand behind him as he seeks re-election.

Thune has been critical of Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riots, and most recently has expressed skepticism about whether the 77-year-old can defeat President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

He had previously endorsed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who dropped out of the race back in November. Scott has since been aggressively campaigning in support of Trump and is seen as a prominent contender for the vice presidential pick.