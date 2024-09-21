Trump shares doctored photo of Kamala Harris and accused sex offender Sean "Diddy" Combs

Washington DC - Former-president Donald Trump has shared a fake image on Truth Social which falsely depicts Vice President Kamala Harris with accused sex offender Sean "Diddy" Combs .

Donald Trump (top r.) reposted a fake image showing Kamala Harris (l.) with accused sex offender Sean "Diddy" Combs (bottom r.) © Collage: IMAGO/NurPhoto & IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The image showed Kamala Harris, the Democrat nominee for the 2024 election, with the embattled rapper under a caption that claimed she was involved in his alleged offenses.

Trump took down the repost after it was revealed that the image was edited to place Combs' face over the face of Montel Williams, who Harris was photographed with in 2001.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of a variety of sex crimes in a number of lawsuits. Last week, he was denied bail twice on the grounds of his violent history and substance abuse.

The Trump campaign has been previously accused of using doctored and AI-generated images during the 2024 presidential campaign.

In August, Trump was forced to distance himself from an AI-generated image of pop singer Taylor Swift in which she was seen to be endorsing his presidential run.

Fake images shared by Trump were cited by Taylor Swift as a key reason behind her decision to throw her support behind Harris.

Another AI image posted by Trump on X showed Kamala Harris talking to a crowd of communists a few days prior to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.