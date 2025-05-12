Will Trump attend Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Turkey?

President Donald Trump said he is "thinking" of flying to Turkey Thursday for possible talks between Ukraine and Russia on their more than three-year war. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"I was thinking about actually flying over there. There's a possibility of it, I guess, if I think things can happen," Trump told journalists at the White House prior to departing for a trip to the Middle East.

"I think you may have a good result out of the Thursday meeting in Turkey between Russia and Ukraine, and I believe the two leaders were going to be there," he said.

Asked if he would sanction Russia if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, Trump said: "I have a feeling they're going to agree. I do. I have a feeling."

The prospect of direct Russia-Ukraine talks on ending the war – the first since the early months of Moscow's 2022 invasion – has been welcomed by Washington and across Europe.

Tens of thousands have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine, while its army now controls around one-fifth of the country – including the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said later Monday he wanted Trump to attend the talks in Istanbul.