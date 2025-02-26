Trump shoots down vital Ukraine demands ahead of Zelensky visit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out offering US security guarantees or NATO membership for Ukraine as his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky prepared to visit to seal a deal on handing over natural resources.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out offering US security guarantees or NATO membership for Ukraine. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump, who has upended US policy by reaching out to Russia and seeking a quick end to the three-year war, said that European allies would bear responsibility for Ukraine's security.

Addressing reporters at a cabinet meeting, Trump said Zelensky would visit Friday and sign the agreement after intense US pressure to hand over rare earths used in aerospace and other technology.

"It's a great deal for Ukraine, too, because they get us over there," Trump said.

"We'll be on the land and, you know, in that way, it's this sort of automatic security, because nobody's going to be messing around with our people when we're there," Trump said.

But Trump ruled out the US providing more formal security guarantees, as sought by Kyiv.

I'm not going to make security guarantees beyond very much," Trump said.

"We're going to have Europe do that," Trump said. "Europe is their next-door neighbor, but we're going to make sure everything goes well."

Asked what concessions would need to be made to end the war, he ruled out Ukrainian membership in NATO, again repeating Russia's stance that the issue was behind its invasion.

"NATO – you can forget about," Trump said. "I think that's probably the reason the whole thing started."

Former president Joe Biden backed Ukraine's eventual membership in NATO without offering a concrete timeframe.