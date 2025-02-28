Musk steals spotlight at Trump cabinet meeting
Washington DC - Elon Musk starred at Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday, with the president insisting his team was "thrilled" with the extraordinary power given to his billionaire advisor despite reported tensions over his sweeping government cuts.
Trump asked tech tycoon Musk, who was wearing a black "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, to stand up and talk about the controversial program of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.
"If we don't do this, America will go bankrupt," the world's richest man told cabinet members at the White House, adding that he was "taking a lot of flak, and getting a lot of death threats by the way."
The SpaceX and Tesla tycoon at one point said his job was "humble technical support" for Trump's government – before opening his blazer to reveal a black t-shirt saying "Tech Support" in large white letters.
Dismissing US media reports that some cabinet members had expressed frustration over DOGE emails sent to all federal employees asking them to justify their jobs or be sacked, Musk said it was the "best cabinet ever" and thanked them for their "support".
Republican Trump (78) also turned to the top team gathered around a huge wooden table for the first meeting of his second term, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Trump fiercely dismisses criticism of Musk and DOGE
"Is anybody unhappy with Elon? If they are we'll throw them out of here," Trump said, to laughter and applause from the cabinet members.
"Some disagree a little bit, but I will tell you, for the most part, I think everyone's not only happy, they're thrilled."
The DOGE emails have caused confusion across Washington, with government departments on Monday largely telling staff to either ignore them or downplaying the risks of not answering them.
Trump insisted, however, that employees who didn't reply were "on the bubble" and risked losing their positions.
The star role given to Musk, who is officially an advisor and not a cabinet member, underscored his status as the most powerful person in Trump's inner circle.
Trump had earlier downplayed reports of tensions over his dominance, posting on his social media platform Truth Social: "ALL CABINET MEMBERS ARE EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH ELON."
The meeting – and an hour-long question and answer session with media brought in under new White House rules controlling which reporters get access to Trump – was more broadly a chance for him to tout a dramatic start to his second term.
Cover photo: Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & REUTERS