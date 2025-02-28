Musk steals spotlight at Trump cabinet meeting

Washington DC - Elon Musk starred at Donald Trump 's first cabinet meeting Wednesday, with the president insisting his team was "thrilled" with the extraordinary power given to his billionaire advisor despite reported tensions over his sweeping government cuts.

Elon Musk took center stage at President Trump's first cabinet meeting, despite only officially being an "advisor" and not a cabinet member. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump asked tech tycoon Musk, who was wearing a black "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, to stand up and talk about the controversial program of his so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

"If we don't do this, America will go bankrupt," the world's richest man told cabinet members at the White House, adding that he was "taking a lot of flak, and getting a lot of death threats by the way."

The SpaceX and Tesla tycoon at one point said his job was "humble technical support" for Trump's government – before opening his blazer to reveal a black t-shirt saying "Tech Support" in large white letters.

Dismissing US media reports that some cabinet members had expressed frustration over DOGE emails sent to all federal employees asking them to justify their jobs or be sacked, Musk said it was the "best cabinet ever" and thanked them for their "support".

Republican Trump (78) also turned to the top team gathered around a huge wooden table for the first meeting of his second term, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.