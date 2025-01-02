Trump slams ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his "dumbest" political move in years
Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump recently criticized former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for a debt ceiling deal that he claims could bring on a depression.
On Sunday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social Platform describing McCarthy as "a good man and a friend of mine" but adding that his role in a 2023 deal extending the debt ceiling to January 1, 2025, will "go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years."
"There was no reason to do it – NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it – A major reason why that Speakership was lost," Trump stated.
Trump lamented it was President Joe Biden's problem but now "becomes ours" as he prepares to re-take the White House on January 20, 2025.
Still, he insisted that Democrats should be blamed and claimed they want to destroy the country.
"I call it '1929' because the Democrats don't care what our Country may be forced into," he added. "In fact, they would prefer 'Depression' as long as it hurt the Republican Party."
Donald Trump stands to inherit a debt limit mess
In June 2023, the House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which suspended the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025.
A few months later, a small group of McCarthy's Republican colleagues led by former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz banded together to vote McCarthy out of his role as speaker.
McCarthy has since claimed the move was retaliatory because he refused to help Gaetz evade a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged misconduct.
After several rounds of voting, Republicans ultimately replaced McCarthy with Mike Johnson.
Before Christmas, the House was struggling to pass a spending bill, as Trump demanded it include increasing or eliminating the debt ceiling.
The final bill that passed, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown, did not include the increase, meaning Trump's administration will be forced to deal with the matter as soon as he takes office.
Some House Republicans are furious that Johnson has been unable to fulfill Trump's demands and have suggested the idea that he, too, should be replaced.
Cover photo: Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON & Mandel NGAN / AFP