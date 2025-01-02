Trump slams ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his "dumbest" political move in years

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump recently criticized former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for a debt ceiling deal that he claims could bring on a depression.

In a recent social media post, Donald Trump (r.) criticized former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for a debt ceiling deal he made that will end on January 1. © Collage: PATRICK T. FALLON & Mandel NGAN / AFP

On Sunday, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social Platform describing McCarthy as "a good man and a friend of mine" but adding that his role in a 2023 deal extending the debt ceiling to January 1, 2025, will "go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years."

"There was no reason to do it – NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it – A major reason why that Speakership was lost," Trump stated.

Trump lamented it was President Joe Biden's problem but now "becomes ours" as he prepares to re-take the White House on January 20, 2025.

Still, he insisted that Democrats should be blamed and claimed they want to destroy the country.

"I call it '1929' because the Democrats don't care what our Country may be forced into," he added. "In fact, they would prefer 'Depression' as long as it hurt the Republican Party."