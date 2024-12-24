MAGA refuses to let Matt Gaetz go after Ethics report release: "Don't back down – double down!"

Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has been receiving heavy backlash after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report on his alleged misconduct, but MAGA Republicans aren't quite ready to let him go.

Following the release of a House Ethics Committee report regarding Matt Gaetz's alleged misconduct, MAGA Republicans are begging him to return to politics. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the committee shared their final report regarding a three-year probe into the Florida politician, which found "substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress."

Despite the damning allegations, some of his MAGA allies are urging him to keep on.

On a recent episode of his War Room podcast, former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon repeatedly called the report a "nothing burger," and argued that Gaetz "has to come back."

"Gaetz must return like Trump returned," Bannon advised. "Don't back down – double down."

Florida Senator Joe Gruters recently shared a similar sentiment with Politico, arguing the release of the report only served to "damage [Gaetz's] reputation by those with personal or political grievances against him."

"The public can see through these tactics, and Matt Gaetz continues to have a bright future in elected office or any other path he chooses to pursue," Gruters added.