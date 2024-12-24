MAGA refuses to let Matt Gaetz go after Ethics report release: "Don't back down – double down!"
Washington DC - Former Congressman Matt Gaetz has been receiving heavy backlash after the House Ethics Committee released a damning report on his alleged misconduct, but MAGA Republicans aren't quite ready to let him go.
On Monday, the committee shared their final report regarding a three-year probe into the Florida politician, which found "substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress."
Despite the damning allegations, some of his MAGA allies are urging him to keep on.
On a recent episode of his War Room podcast, former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon repeatedly called the report a "nothing burger," and argued that Gaetz "has to come back."
"Gaetz must return like Trump returned," Bannon advised. "Don't back down – double down."
Florida Senator Joe Gruters recently shared a similar sentiment with Politico, arguing the release of the report only served to "damage [Gaetz's] reputation by those with personal or political grievances against him."
"The public can see through these tactics, and Matt Gaetz continues to have a bright future in elected office or any other path he chooses to pursue," Gruters added.
Social media reacts to Matt Gaetz report
Since the release of the report, Gaetz has been rapidly sharing social media posts in an attempt to counter negative narratives, denying some allegations while trying to downplay others.
While the consensus of social media users appears split, with many critics declaring he has been outed as a pedophile, MAGA fans have been declaring that they "stand" with Gaetz.
One user described the report as "an obvious political hit job," while another begged, "Please come back to congress!"
Many users have argued that the witnesses interviewed during the probe were not credible, while others took issue with language in the report, including referring to women that Gaetz gave "funds" to as "prostitutes."
Gaetz has also been sharing supportive messages from some of his allies, but critics have noted that his most important and influential friends, such as Trump and Elon Musk, have been silent since the report's release.
The former representative did share a photo of a printed out news story, with the words "Matt, very unfair!" written on it, which he claimed came from the president-elect.
