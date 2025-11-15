Trump slams "ranting lunatic" Marjorie Taylor Greene amid her Epstein crusade – here's her response

West Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Friday he was pulling his endorsement for key ally Marjorie Taylor Greene after a string of disagreements, calling the hard-right lawmaker a "ranting lunatic."

It marks an extraordinary rift in Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, a year before the midterm elections, with Trump facing growing criticism on the cost-of-living and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"All I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!"

Trump said he would be open to backing an opponent if Republicans in her state of Georgia decided to mount a primary challenge against Greene, saying people there were "fed up with her and her antics."

"If the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left," Trump said.

Trump has, largely successfully, supported primary challenges against Republicans he considers insufficiently loyal in the past.

Greene responded quickly on X, saying, "I don't worship or serve Donald Trump."

She asserted that Trump was attacking her as punishment – and as a warning to other Republicans – because she supports efforts for Congress to call on the administration to release the full Epstein probe files.

The split comes at a delicate time for Trump, following heavy off-year election losses earlier this month that have caused Republican jitters a year away from the 2026 midterms.