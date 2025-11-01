MTG pledges allegiance to Trump as she continues to slam fellow Republicans

New York, New York - Amid her repeated clashes with Republican colleagues, MAGA Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again pledged her allegiance to President Donald Trump.

When MTG appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday night, she was quickly faced with questions about her criticism of the Republican Party.

"I've got a great relationship with the president," MTG told Maher, attempting to dispel rumors that there's rift between her and Trump while also currying favor from the administration.

"I've got a great relationship with the president. I've always supported him and gave my support for free," she said.

Having established her allegiance to Trump, MTG went on to rant about the government shutdown, which was triggered as Republicans refused to negotiate with Democrats over expiring healthcare tax credits.

The shutdown has been a topic of particular tension between MTG and her colleagues, as has Republicans' refusal to release the Epstein files.

"A lot of the things I say are against my own party, but they're mainly my frustrations in Congress," Greene said, attempting to defend her criticisms of Republicans without laying the blame at Trump's feet.

"I believe that Congress should be solving a lot of these problems. However, Congress is not solving these problems," she said.

"The Democrats have passed Obamacare, yet the Republicans have never done anything to correct the problems that exist within it, and I blame my own party."

MTG has in recent months called her Republican colleagues "weak" and said they are "failing" to appropriately govern the country.