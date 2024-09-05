Trump strains to prove he's not "weird" and defends Vance during town hall

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump is still arguing that he and his running mate JD Vance are not "weird" in a losing battle to counter the one of the more effective Democratic lines of attack.

During a recent town hall event, Donald Trump again expressed his frustration with Democrats repeatedly calling him and his running mate JD Vance "weird." © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Fox News aired the first of a two-part pre-taped town hall event with the Republican presidential candidate.

At one point, moderator Sean Hannity brought up his rival Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, which appeared to trigger Trump, causing him to go off on an angsty rant about his own choice for VP.



"JD is not weird – he's a solid rock! I happen to be a very solid rock!" Trump exclaimed, garnering cheers from the crowd.

"We're not weird. We are other things, perhaps, but we're not weird," he continued.

"But (Walz) is a weird guy. He walks on the stage and there is something wrong with that guy."

Shortly after, he again went off on a tangent, complaining about a mosquito that appeared to be pestering him on stage.

"I hate mosquitos!" he said, with a scowl. "We don’t like those mosquitoes running around, we want nothing to do with them. And we want nothing to do with bad politicians that hate our country, too."