Trump set to make unwanted history after suffering huge blow in hush money case

New York, New York - President-elect Donald Trump 's bid to have his conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush money case quashed took a big hit as a New York judge ruled against him.

President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in the Stormy Daniels hush money case will stand after the presiding judge rejected his immunity claims. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Judge Juan Merchan said that a Supreme Court decision granting presidents sweeping immunity for official acts did not apply in this case, as testimony at the trial related "entirely to unofficial conduct entitled to no immunity protections."

"Defendant's motion to dismiss the indictment and vacate the jury verdict... is denied."

Monday's ruling raises the prospect that Trump could become the first president to enter the White House with a felony conviction, pending his appeal against the jury's verdict. He was found guilty of paying porn star Daniels for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter, later covering up the payments in an effort to boost his chances in 2016's election.

Trump has sought to have the case moved to federal court, which would give him the power to end the case himself as soon as he retook the presidency.

He has also challenged the conviction on a number of technical grounds, including alleging juror misconduct.

The judge in the only criminal case against Trump that has gone to trial had indefinitely postponed Trump's sentencing at a hearing on November 22, given his win in the November 5 presidential election.

Trump's legal team had cited a landmark July ruling from the Supreme Court that gives presidents sweeping immunity for official acts committed while in office as justification for their request to throw out this conviction.