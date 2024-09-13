Trump taunts Taylor Swift with knockoff Eras Tour shirts: "Look what you made him do!"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump appears to still be salty that Taylor Swift endorsed his challenger, as he is now selling a MAGA version of one of her popular Eras Tour t-shirts.

Donald Trump (r.) is now selling a "Trump Eras" t-shirt that contains a design ripped off from Taylor Swift's (l.) merchandise – and Swifties are not happy. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the Trump campaign released their new "Trump Era" shirt, which features a picture of the presidential candidate in the center with his fist raised, surrounded by a collage of other photos and the tagline "Make America Great Again" at the bottom.

The design is a direct rip-off of Swift's own "Eras Tour" shirt, which features the image of the singer in the center surrounded by a collage of her album covers.

According to the NY Post, the Trump campaign sent out an email to supporters about the merch drop, stating, "Look what you made him do."

The new merch comes after Swift endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris for president over him. In a statement, she noted her decision was partially influenced by Trump sharing AI-generated memes of her endorsing him.

Swifties have been sharing their distaste over the new shirt on social media, with one user joking, "I'm excited for Trump's new era, I heard it’s called the 'lawsuit era.'"