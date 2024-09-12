JD Vance responds to Taylor Swift with a prediction that immediately fails

JD Vance recently said no one would care about Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris, but it turns out her fans are rushing to sign up to vote.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance claimed no one cares about Taylor Swift's recent endorsement of Kamala Harris, but boy, do the numbers prove him wrong.

© Collage: Roy Rochlin & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the Ohio senator, who is Donald Trump's running mate, did an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, who brought up Swift's endorsement to her 283 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday, which she signed "childless cat lady" in reference to Vance's infamous sexist slur.

After MacCallum joked that the phrase will cause him nightmares for years to come, she went on to ask how Vance plans to "speak to women voters who... care about what she thinks."

Vance brushed it off, ironically arguing that no one will be convinced by a "disconnected" rich person.

"We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans," Vance explained.

"When grocery prices go up by 20%, it hurts most Americans, it doesn't hurt Taylor Swift," he continued. "When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire."

"It does affect middle class Americans all over our country," he added.

Taylor Swift fans overrun voter registration website after endorsement

Taylor Swift arriving to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.
Taylor Swift arriving to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.  © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

It turns out that Vance's prediction was dead wrong, as Swift's endorsement is already making an impact on the 2024 race.

In her endorsement, which to date has garnered over 10 million likes, Swift included a link to vote.gov – a government website that helps citizens register to vote in their state.

In a statement to NBC News, The General Services Administration, which runs the site, reported that 337,826 people had visited the link as of 2 PM on Wednesday, and that number is continuing to grow.

The group Swifties for Kamala, which managed to raise $100,000 for Harris' campaign back in August, also reported they have seen a "550% increase in voter action activity" since the endorsement.

Vance's dismissal of Swift's undeniable influence is a far-cry from conservatives' recent obsession over the possibility of her endorsing a Democrat.

Both Trump and the right have labeled her an enemy, and have spread wild rumors, AI-generated memes, and conspiracy theories in recent months.

Swift had noted in her post that memes of her endorsing Trump, which the former president shared, were also a major influence in her decision to make her stance public.

Cover photo: Collage: Roy Rochlin & Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

