JD Vance responds to Taylor Swift with a prediction that immediately fails

Washington DC - Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance claimed no one cares about Taylor Swift 's recent endorsement of Kamala Harris , but boy, do the numbers prove him wrong.

On Wednesday, the Ohio senator, who is Donald Trump's running mate, did an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, who brought up Swift's endorsement to her 283 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday, which she signed "childless cat lady" in reference to Vance's infamous sexist slur.

After MacCallum joked that the phrase will cause him nightmares for years to come, she went on to ask how Vance plans to "speak to women voters who... care about what she thinks."

Vance brushed it off, ironically arguing that no one will be convinced by a "disconnected" rich person.

"We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don't think most Americans, whether they like her music or fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans," Vance explained.

"When grocery prices go up by 20%, it hurts most Americans, it doesn't hurt Taylor Swift," he continued. "When housing prices become unaffordable, it doesn’t affect Taylor Swift or any other billionaire."

"It does affect middle class Americans all over our country," he added.