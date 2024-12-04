Trump team reluctantly agrees to FBI background checks on cabinet picks

Washington DC - President-elect Donald Trump 's transition team reluctantly signed an agreement to allow the FBI to conduct background checks on his cabinet and administration nominations.

Donald Trump and his transition team recently signed a memo with the Justice Department allowing the FBI to conduct background checks on his cabinet picks. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

According to Fox News, the Trump team finally signed a memo with the Department of Justice on Tuesday, agreeing to "submit names for background checks and security clearances," after initially showing an unwillingness to engage with the FBI's typical vetting process.

Susie Wiles, the nominee for chief of staff, said the agreement "will ensure President Trump and his team are ready on Day 1 to begin enacting the America First Agenda that an overwhelming majority of our nation supported on Election Day."

Trump has been stacking his cabinet with MAGA loyalists, many of whom have a questionable past.

Most notably, his nomination of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense has been met with heavy scrutiny. The Fox News host is facing allegations of sexual assault and mismanagement of previous leadership positions.