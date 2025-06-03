Trump threatens California with "large scale fines" after trans athlete wins state championship

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened to impose "large scale fines" on California and attacked its governor after a 16-year-old trans girl won gold at a high school track and field championship.

President Donald Trump attacked Californian governor Gavin Newsom and a 16-year-old transgender athlete who competed in a high school sports competition. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"A Biological Male competed in California Girls State Finals, WINNING BIG, despite the fact that they were warned by me not to do so," Trump railed on Truth Social.

"As Governor Gavin Newscum fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed!"

AB Hernandez, a 16-year-old transgender athlete, took home a gold medal in the girls' high jump and triple jump at the 2025 California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships.

Her victory came after CIF last week made changes to their by-laws, allowing an additional student to compete for a medal in the competitions for which Hernandez had qualified.

It's not the first time that Hernandez faced Trump's vitriol on social media. Last week, he attacked her after she made the finals

"This is not fair, and totally demeaning to women and girls," he wrote on Truth Social, before threatening to withhold federal funding and slamming governor Gavin Newsom for allowing the event to go ahead.

Trump's administration has pursued a concerted campaign against trans people's rights since he returned to the White House.